REPORT: Vikings Could Trade QB McCarthy, are the Raiders on the Table?
The Las Vegas Raiders are in the market for a franchise quarterback.
Despite Aidan O'Connell's best efforts, it's looking like the Silver and Black will explore other options in the offseason, whether that is trade, free agency, or the NFL Draft.
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Minnesota Vikings could be shopping 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy.
"In a limited quarterback draft class, where there are far more teams that need quarterbacks than quarterbacks who actually can step in right away, I definitely think teams will be checking in with the Vikings to see if they have any interest in trading J.J. McCarthy," Schefter said recently.
"[The Vikings] may say we don't and that's the end of it, but do I think teams will explore that option that you just raised here already? Of course. Absolutely. 100 percent. Because J.J. McCarthy would've been a top, if not the top, quarterback prospect in this draft."
The Raiders have plenty to offer in draft capital and they will have a lot of money to work with in 2025. Minority owner Tom Brady will have strong voice in the process of finding a quarterback and operations as a whole, and Michigan heritage aside, McCarthy was considered by some to be the best quarterback in the draft.
One of the foremost evaluators of quarterback talent, former Super Bowl-winning backup signal caller Drew Stanton, rated McCarthy the No. 1 quarterback.
"It's not just what you see on tape," Stanton told our Hondo Carpenter back in April. " ... he is the best quarterback in this draft for a lot of different reasons. The most important thing about playing the quarterback position is leadership. And JJ McCarthy has that in spades. ... He also has an unbelievable skill set. He wasn't asked to do a ton when he was at Michigan -- but at the same time he won football games."
"He's going to go into whatever franchise drafts him, and he's going to change it."
If Brady and the Raiders see that same potential in McCarthy, they might consider taking a shot at getting him. Shedeur Sanders looks more and more unlikely an option, and the rest of the 2025 quarterback class is very shaky.
