REPORT: What Raiders HC Antonio Pierce Has Done the Best at the Helm So Far
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce made the most of an unenviable situation last season when he took the reigns after an abysmal start and the firing of head coach Josh McDaniels. Pierce finished strong, with bulletin-board wins against division rivals Los Angeles (a franchise record-setting 63-21 blowout) and Kansas City (a statement win). The Raiders would finish 8-9.
After cementing himself as the head coach of the Silver and Black moving forward, Pierce began to implement his vision this offseason, teaming up with General Manager Tom Telesco. Together, they have led efforts to take the Silver and Black in a new direction, while avoiding a rebuild. So far, the Raiders are looking good heading into the season with a sense of hope.
NFL insider Tom Pelissero, guest hosting on "The Rich Eisen Show", lauded Pierce's impact on the Raiders. Pierce's ability to learn and evolve received praise.
"The successful interim coaches are the ones who make an immediate impact and change things," Pelissero said. "A lot of times, that's just playing into what players want. Whatever the players complaints were, it's 'yeah let's do those things.' It's going to make people feel like things are different around here. It is a different type of a challenge for a guy like Antonio Pierce with the Raiders to be able to say 'Alright, now we're going to do it for the whole season.' Because there has to be more to it. And that is where, again, I think Antonio Pierce, he's a sharp guy, he played in the league, he knows what players want. But he's not gonna be an offensive or defensive playcaller, he's not going to be, at this stage, he's not going to be out-scheming people to the extent that like, a Bill Belichick did throughout the course of his career.
"So I think that what Pierce has done through this offseason is make sure he's got the right people around him to be able to elevate everybody else. He brings in [offensive coordinator] Luke Getsy. Why? Well in part, because Luke Getsy and the Bears came into Vegas last year with Tyson Bagent, an undrafted rookie quarterback out of Division II Shepherd and kicked their a***es. At Allegiant Stadium. And [Pierce] saw what Luke Getsy was doing in that situation, and liked how he was utilizing the players on the field."
Pelissero continued to credit Pierce for bringing in the right minds to help give him "the answers."
"I give him credit for this, last year when he took over that job, he didn't come in thinking he had all the answers. He brought in Marvin Lewis, and he brought in Tom Coughlin, who he played for with the Giants. He brought in Adam Gase for a week ... He was trying to learn and soak it up, and learn on the job," Pelissero said. "I give him credit for that ... I also know he's in a division with three of the best coaches in maybe football history."
