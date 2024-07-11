REPORT: Where do Raiders' Skill Position Players Stack Up Against Rest of the League?
The Las Vegas Raiders have heavily invested in their skill positions over the last few seasons. Last season, the Raiders boasted one of the highest-paid receiving units in the National Football League. They have invested a first- and a second-round draft pick on talented tight ends in consecutive NFL Drafts and have also had multiple talented running backs on the roster.
The Raiders have also used multiple draft picks and spent money in free agency to add to their group of skill players the last few season. NFL expert Bill Barnwell recently released his rankings of each team’s skill position groups. The Raiders’ group of skill position players were ranked 23rd in the league after entering last season ranked 11th and the season before that, second in the league.
“It was overshadowed by everything else that went on with the Raiders last season, but we might have seen Davante Adams begin his decline,” Barnwell said. “The star wideout dropped off by nearly 400 yards from his first season with the Raiders in 2022 despite getting nearly as many targets over 17 games.
“The quarterback play didn't help, of course, but it's not as if he is going to be playing with Aaron Rodgers again in 2024. As I wrote about when Adams was traded, the track record of elite wideouts entering their 30s suggests teams can't count on them maintaining their All-Pro level for long. He is still very good, but 2023 was his worst season in a half-decade.”
Barnwell noted how well veteran receiver Jakobi Meyers played last season as a compliment to Adams but felt the loss of running back Josh Jacobs could be a significant loss for the Raiders. However, Barnwell does believe the Raiders group of pass catchers has the potential to grow into a formidable unit in the future, assuming the trio of Michael Mayer, Tre Tucker and newly added tight end Brock Bowers pan out.
“Jakobi Meyers came over from the Patriots and essentially emulated his performance with New England, which is just fine for a WR2,” Barnwell said. “But there are questions elsewhere. Josh Jacobs wasn't good before getting hurt a year ago -- he exited for Green Bay in free agency -- and the running back depth chart is as thin as any in the league, with Zamir White and Alexander Mattison leading the way.
“I'm excited about 13th overall pick Brock Bowers' potential as a potentially elite pass catcher, but tight ends rarely break out in their rookie campaigns, even eventual stars. Michael Mayer was anonymous as a rookie -- he caught 27 passes and had two touchdowns -- but if he and Tre Tucker can take a step forward in Year 2, Las Vegas might have something to build around after Adams leaves.”
