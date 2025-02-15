REPORT: Why the QB-Needy Raiders' Draft Choice Should be Easy
The Las Vegas Raiders are facing one of the most eventful starts to the offseason of any team in the National Football League. After firing their general manager and head coach shortly after the end of the season, the Raiders have filled both positions and are ready to move forward under new leadership.
While the Raiders may have a new front office, many of their roster issues remain and will take time to fix. However, one issue that may not take much time to fix at all is the quarterback position. The Raiders have struggled to find a quarterback who plays well consistently enough to help them be successful, but that could change this offseason.
With the Silver and Black having to make many critical decisions this offseason, Ryan Young of Yahoo Sports analyzed the Raiders' outlook for next season. Young noted that the Raiders have many holes to fill on their roster, but their need for a quarterback far outweighs their need at any other position.
"The Raiders have to select a new franchise quarterback with their first pick," Young said. "There’s no real other option here. The team hasn’t had a proper leader at the position since Derek Carr left, and it’s almost impossible to build a successful team without a consistent presence leading the offense.
"And who better to do that than Sanders? The Colorado star threw for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns last season while reviving the Buffaloes program alongside his dad, Deion, and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. Sanders is a high-level, accurate passer who has delivered at the college level. While he won’t be perfect right away, the potential is absolutely there. The Raiders need a good long-term franchise QB to bring stability to the franchise, and Sanders is that guy."
While Sanders is an undeniable talent, and the Raiders undoubtedly need a quarterback, the Raiders must ensure they add to the offensive line and the skill positions on the offensive side of the ball. The current Raiders roster is not set up for a rookie quarterback to come in and be successful right away. Drafting Sanders, or any quarterback, to this roster and not addressing the other needs on offense would be setting that quarterback up for failure.
