Scenario Surrounding Raiders' Candidate Johnson No One Is Talking About
The Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has been the biggest name in sports media with everyone making the assumption he could leave Detroit for a head coaching position at seasons end. While it comes down to Johnson's decision at the end of the day, could Johnson still value the Lions as his home?
Multiple teams have requested and completed head coaching interviews with Johnson, including the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders do have some openings to fill this offseason, and as they also aim for Johnson as their head coach position, it shouldn't be forgotten on why Johnson decided to return to Detroit in the first place instead of taking a job elsewhere when he had the chance.
“The second time I’ve been to the playoffs, the first time I’d experienced winning games in the playoffs. I think when it boils down to it, I wanted the sunshine a little bit longer. I like what we’ve built here," Johnson said when describing why he wanted to stay in Detroit a season longer.
Johnson has been apart of the construction crew for the Lions climb to greatness. Now predicted to be Super Bowl favorites, the Lions franchise was not always that way. What Johnson has done with the pieces in wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, running backs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, the "sunshine" that Johnson described doesn't seem to be going away any time soon.
In a NFL Network Insider post made by Tom Pelissero on November 20, Johnson leaving Detroit may not be a promise, regardless of the expectations of that both Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn would jump ship for a head coaching position.
"He isn't necessarily waiting for the "perfect" opportunity -- Johnson just wants to know there's alignment and a chance for long-term success. Otherwise, he'll stick with a job, team and city he loves in Detroit," Pelissero reported.
While the Raiders do have strong pieces on offense in Brock Bowers at tight end and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, Detroit has build a juggernaut on offense over their rebuilding process. Though the Raiders have been named favorites to land Johnson, will the rest of the stars align that ultimately land Johnson in Las Vegas?
We will have to wait and see.
