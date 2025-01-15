REPORT: Raiders Named Favorites to Land Ben Johnson as Head Coach
The Las Vegas Raiders may finally get what they want.
The Raiders are one of a handful of teams searching for a new head coach this NFL offseason, and one name seems to stand above the rest for many clubs: Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.
Johnson is an offensive mastermind who has done an incredible job with Jared Goff in Detroit, and Las Vegas would love to bring him in to help turn things around.
Well, the Raiders may end up getting their wish.
Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports has revealed how he feels each coaching vacancy will unfold in the coming days and weeks, and he lists Las Vegas the favorite to land Johnson.
Considering the Raiders saw their dreams of landing the No. 1 overall pick crushed after winning back-to-back games late in the season, bagging Johnson would be a terrific consolation prize.
Johnson started working in the Lions' organization in 2019 but was named offensive coordinator in 2022. Since then, Detroit has been on the upswing, and this season, it finished with the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
That was thanks mostly to the Lions' offense, which ranked second in the NFL in yardage and on top of the league in points per game.
Of course, the Raiders would need to actually go out and acquire some legitimate talent for Johnson to work with, because outside of tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, Las Vegas is rather thin in that department at the moment.
Fortunately, Las Vegas will have ample cap space to make some moves in free agency, but the Raiders also have to worry about re-signing some of their own free agents.
As a result, Las Vegas may also have to pursue some shrewd trades while also hoping that it knocks it out of the park in the NFL Draft.
Obviously, the Raiders also need a quarterback, and dropping to sixth in the draft order has made that considerably more complicated.
That being said, if Las Vegas can bring in Johnson, it would be a great start to what is hopefully a very prosperous offseason for Mark Davis' club.
