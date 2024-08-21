Sean Payton Reveals How Broncos Tried to Trick Raiders in NFL Draft
In the months leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft, there was much speculation that the Las Vegas Raiders would look for their franchise quarterback in the draft.
While that might have been the intention, the top six quarterbacks in this year's NFL Draft had all been off the board when it was the Raiders turn to pick at No. 13.
Had their bitter division rivals, the Denver Broncos, not picked quarterback Bo Nix at no. 12, Las Vegas could have very well chosen to take the Heisman Trophy finalist instead of tight end Brock Bowers.
The Raiders did not make a trade in the draft, which contradicted what many experts had thought first-year Raiders general manager Tom Telesco would do.
Broncos coach Sean Payton was cautious of that possibility as well.
During his recent appearance on the "Scoop City" podcast, Payton revealed that he and Denver's front office made an effort to deceive the Raiders as each of their picks were approaching.
"Our concern right behind us, were the Raiders," Payton said. "And I just -- then it was like, 'Well, call the Raiders. Tell them we might want to move back.' And so, there was this -- they didn't want to move up. And then there's that minute you wait, and we'll stay put, and the Jets make their pick, and then here we are."
Payton wanted the Raiders to believe the Broncos were thinking of trading back, with the hope that Las Vegas would halt any attempt at trading up for Nix.
Of course, we don't know if this was the reason the Raiders did not trade up in the first round, but if it was, what a move by Payton.
Many fans believe the Raiders picked their poison with this recent quarterback competition, and most of those fans were likely the ones calling for Las Vegas to find its QB1 in the draft.
Payton could have very well played a part in preventing that. So, if there were any more reasons for Raider Nation to hate the Broncos, Denver certainly added another.
We'll see if the Raiders dodged a bullet by not being able to take Nix in this year's draft. After all, they only had to "settle" for arguably the best prospect in the entire draft in Bowers, a rookie who has the potential to become an all-time great.
