How Raiders Will Measure Progress With Wins Nowhere in Sight

The Las Vegas Raiders have had a memorable season for all the wrong reasons. Their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday was another case of Las Vegas being unable to overcome its own deficiencies, let alone beat another football team. The Raiders are a bad football team.

Las Vegas ' struggles have been well documented, and its current situation is the result of years of decisions that did not work out. However, many of those decisions were made this past offseason by a new Raiders front office that essentially whiffed on an entire offseason of moves.

Grading the Raiders

The Raiders have made little to no progress since the start of this season. Las Vegas has struggled every bit of the way, with matters only getting worse as the end of the season draws near.

John Breech of CBS Sports recently graded the Raiders' performance against the Eagles. Breech was far from impressed by the Raiders' offense that scored zero points for the second time this season. Breech gave the Raiders an 'F' for a lackluster effort in a blowout loss on the road.

"It's not often you see a Pete Carroll team that has no fight, but that was the case here. The Raidershave been bad this season, but this was rock bottom: They totaled just 75 yards of offense and they got held to zero points," Breech said.

"It was their lowest offensive output since 2008, and it also marks the first time in 19 years that they've been shut out twice in the same season. The Raiders look ready for the season to be over."

At 2-12, the Raiders are the worst team in the league. Their ineptitude may be approaching historical levels by league standards. On Monday, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll acknowledged this is uncharted territory for him.

"No, I don't feel like I've been through anything like this. We had a tough finish at the Jets. We were 6-5 playing for the division lead against the Dolphins, and then, I told you this before, but the fake spike play happened, and we didn't recover from whatever that effect was,” Carroll said.

“I don't know. I'm still pissed about the fact that that happened because we didn't win a game at the end of the year. So, we lost the last four or something like that, and then we wound up six and whatever it was, I don't know."

Carroll knows the Raiders' offense is the most significant problem because the unit lacks the tools to succeed. Las Vegas' front office must revamp the unit this offseason.

“We need to show improvement. We need to get better. We need to move the football better and get in the red zone and get some points on the frickin board, man,” Carroll said.

“We got to score, and then when we get our chances, we got to back it up with what we're doing on the other side. And so, we just need to feel like we're improving, and this game was so slanted in their direction, that it just didn't feel like that at all."

