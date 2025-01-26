Should Carroll Stick with O'Connell as Raiders QB?
Pete Carroll is officially the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.
Carroll and new general manager John Spytek will spend the next few months evaluating the roster and determining which players best fit what they want to build.
That will likely mean finding talent from outside sources, such as free agency. The Raiders have many roster holes to fill, so Carroll and Spytek will want to get to work as soon as possible.
One major question the two will have to answer is what they will do at quarterback. Las Vegas did not get great production out of their revolving door at that position in 2024, so they must find a long-term option.
That option could already be on the roster. Would Carroll consider rolling with Aidan O’Connell as the team’s starting quarterback in 2025?
It wouldn’t be the worst idea.
O’Connell was in and out of the starting lineup in 2024, starting seven games and completing 63.4 percent of his passes for 1,612 yards, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions. He had a higher quarterback rating and passer rating this season than he did in his rookie season last year.
While things looked bleak overall on offense this past season, they clearly looked better when O’Connell led the way rather than when Gardner Minshew II was in. O’Connell is often composed and accurate and does not put the ball in harm’s way (his interception percentage was lower in 2024 than in 2023).
Many fans want to see the Raiders find an outside option at quarterback, whether they sign someone like Sam Darnold or Russell Wilson or draft someone like Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward (if they can move up in the 2025 NFL Draft).
But if Carroll doesn’t like any of the options on the free agent market and doesn’t feel sold on any of the QBs in this draft, it may be a good idea to let O’Connell show he can be the answer.
If he does, the Raiders have their quarterback. If not, they can evaluate the talent pool in next year’s offseason, which could be better than this offseason’s.
While Carroll and Spytek evaluate the roster, they should give serious consideration to letting O’Connell lead the Silver and Black offense for at least one more offseason.
