Should Raiders Pursue a Reunion With Derek Carr?
The Las Vegas Raiders can explore a variety of avenues in terms of how to fix their quarterback situation heading into 2025.
While drafting a quarterback is the simplest solution, it may not be feasible given the fact that the Raiders will be picking sixth in the draft order.
Yes, there is a chance that Shedeur Sanders falls to Las Vegas at No. 6, but it doesn't seem incredibly likely, meaning that the Raiders need to have a plan in place before then.
Could part of that plan include reuniting with Derek Carr?
The New Orleans Saints could very well be done with Carr. He has two years remaining on his deal, and if they release him after June 1, they would save $30 million in 2025.
That is a heck of a lot of money, and given that the Saints could be tempted to roll with Spencer Rattler under center next season (or potentially trade up for a quarterback), releasing Carr makes a whole lot of sense.
It may then also make sense for Las Vegas to bring him back. Why? Because Carr would represent a perfect bridge quarterback for a Raiders squad that may not be able to find their legitimate answer at the position in the coming months.
At the very least, Carr is adequate. For all the flak that he takes, he managed to throw for 2,145 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 67.7 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 101 in 10 games this past season. Those aren't terrible numbers.
Is Carr the signal-caller you want leading your team if you're a Super Bowl hopeful? No, but he is a solid stopgap, and we at least know that he is fairly consistent.
The 33-year-old also comprises a better option than Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell, both of whom struggled for the Raiders in 2024.
Carr is not going to be anyone's favorite solution. I get that, but given Las Vegas' current situation, the team may not have much of a choice.
And even if the Raiders are able to land a quarterback in April, they could still sign Carr and have him mentor the incoming rookie.
It's actually a very logical match for Las Vegas.
