Should Raiders Pursue Trade for Vikings' Hidden Gem WR?
The Las Vegas Raiders desperately need to add some more offensive weapons this offseason, as they really don't have a whole lot to work with in that area.
Yes, the Raiders may have the NFL's best tight end in Brock Bowers, and Jakobi Meyers is a fine wide receiver, but beyond those two, there really isn't much else.
Luckily, Las Vegas boasts a wealth of cap room to sign pieces in free agency, but the Raiders may also want to consider pursuing some trades.
There is one intriguing name that could represent a sleeper trade target in the coming months: Minnesota Vikings receiver Jalen Nailor.
Nailor is currently serving as the Vikings' No. 3 receiver behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, so obviously, his opportunities are fairly limited.
But this past season, he still managed to catch 28 passes for 414 yards and six touchdowns, averaging a solid 14.8 yards per reception.
Additionally, 22 of Nailor's grabs went for first downs, and that doesn't even include all of his touchdown catches.
That is an absurdly efficient campaign, and it's certainly an eye opener.
So, why would Minnesota trade Nailor then? Well, the Michigan State product is entering the final year of his deal, and it seems hard to imagine the Vikings re-signing him to a long-term deal when they have already paid Jefferson and still have to work out an agreement with Addison.
Nailor would be replaceable for Minnesota in the NFL Draft, so the Vikings may choose to move the 25-year-old for some draft capital and simply select another No. 3 receiver in April.
Now, to qualify this entire suggestion, this does not mean the Raiders would swing a trade for Nailor and then be done improving at the position. They would still need to bring in more pieces, but Nailor would probably comprise their second-best wide out behind Meyers at the moment.
The Palmdale, Ca. native has plenty of room to improve, so it's entirely possible that Las Vegas could make him a part of its long-term future.
Nailor could also probably be had for a mid-round draft pick, which would not be a very expensive cost for the Raiders.
It's absolutely something Las Vegas should consider this offseason.
