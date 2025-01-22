REPORT: Massive WR Trade Target Could be Emerging for Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders need weapons. We know this. Outside of tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, the Raiders really don't have much to offer offensively.
The Raiders began 2024 with Davante Adams in the fold, but they traded him to the New York Jets in October, leaving Las Vegas very thin in viable playmakers.
That could have been what caused Ben Johnson to spurn the Raiders and take the Chicago Bears job, as the Bears not only have a franchise quarterback in place, but they have some very intriguing pieces on the offensive side of the ball.
Surely, the Raiders will seek to address this issue during the offseason, and one name that has surfaced as a possible trade target is Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf.
Well, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler recently polled NFL executives, scouts and personnel people, and his findings revealed that many of them expect Metcalf to be dealt in the coming months.
One coordinator predicted the Los Angeles Chargers to swing a deal for Metcalf, but Las Vegas should absolutely swoop in and try to make something happen here.
Metcalf is preparing to enter the final year of his deal and is coming off of a somewhat disappointing 2024 campaign in which he caught 66 passes for 992 yards and five touchdowns.
Considering the 27-year-old already has three 1,000-yard seasons and a couple of Pro Bowl appearances under his belt, that was rather lackluster production.
But it seems like Metcalf is falling behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba on the Seahawks' depth chart, which could absolutely prompt a trade this offseason.
Given Metcalf's contract situation, Las Vegas may very well be able to land the Ole Miss product without surrendering a first-round draft pick.
If the Raiders were able to bag Metcalf, their offense would suddenly be very interesting. A one-two punch of Metcalf and Meyers at wide out would be terrific, and when you throw Bowers into the mix, Las Vegas would actually be pretty difficult to defend.
Of course, the Raiders still need to find a quarterback, and they also must address their running game, but there is no doubt that Metcalf would be a terrific pickup.
