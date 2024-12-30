Should Raiders Take a Swing on Former Top Draft Pick Young?
The Las Vegas Raiders will have plenty of needs heading into the NFL offseason, and while most of them appear to be on the offensive side of the ball, they could also use some help defensively.
More specifically, the Raiders could stand to add another pass rusher alongside of Maxx Crosby.
Las Vegas ranks in the bottom third of the NFL in sacks this season, and while some of that has to do with the fact that Malcolm Koonce has been sidelined with a torn ACL, it speaks to the lack of depth the Raiders have at edge rusher.
Plus, Koonce is slated to hit free agency.
Las Vegas is projected to have expansive cap room going into the offseason, so it definitely has the financial means to address this issue.
One potential player the Raiders should absolutely consider pursuing is New Orleans Saints defensive end Chase Young.
Young will be one of the most intriguing players to hit the open market in March. The former No. 2 overall pick entered the league with massive expectations in 2020, but he has been unable to live up to them.
He got off to a great start, racking up 44 tackles, 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries during his rookie campaign with the Washington Commanders, but injuries limited him to just 12 games in 2021 and 2022. He amassed just 1.5 sacks during that time.
The Commanders traded him to the San Francisco 49ers midway through last season, and he then proceeded to join the Saints on a one-year deal in free agency.
Young has been pretty productive in New Orleans this season, having registered 30 tackles, 5.5 sacks and 21 quarterback hits.
Is he playing like everyone anticipated when he came out of Ohio State? No, but he has still been effective, and remember: he is just 25 years old.
Young could very well be the exact type of player the Raiders need in their front seven. He possesses solid versatility, and he could comprise a lethal duo with Crosby up front.
Not only that, but Young may ultimately be relatively affordable given his injury history.
It would definitely be wise for Las Vegas to at least explore the possibility of adding Young.
