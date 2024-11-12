Will Raiders Let Malcolm Koonce Walk?
The Las Vegas Raiders will have some interesting decisions to make when the offseason rolls around.
The Raiders have several key defensive players who will enter free agency. Some are young, core players, while others are older, veteran players.
One player who fits into the former category is defensive end Malcolm Koonce. The toolsy edge rusher is an intriguing player who, due to a knee injury, did not have the opportunity to build on his strong 2023 season.
Whether because of injuries or not actualizing his potential, Koonce has yet to showcase his talent to its fullest extent as a member of the Silver and Black. He has all the ability in the world to be a plus edge rusher, but it has not all come together in Las Vegas for Koonce.
The 2023 season proved to be a promising finish for Koonce after he posted career-highs in sacks (8.0), tackles (43), and quarterback hits (17). Raider Nation waited a long time for Koonce to figure things out, and it appeared he had.
Then, a knee injury just days before the Raiders’ season opener prevented Koonce from continuing that growth. He was one of the team’s most intriguing players entering the 2024 season, but that intrigue would never have the chance to grow into tangible success on the field.
Despite not playing a snap for the Silver and Black in 2024, Koonce will enter the offseason as one of the most pressing players the team must address. Do they still consider him as one of the team’s core members? Or do they feel they can replace him in-house or with a free-agent addition?
Koonce enters free agency as one of General Manager Tom Telesco’s biggest mysteries due to the aforementioned questions. What once seemed like an obvious answer has become cloudy due to an unfortunate incident in practice for one of the Raiders’ most promising young players.
Do the Raiders feel like they can afford to lose Koonce? That depends on whether or not they think Tyree Wilson can replicate his production. If they do, they may feel more comfortable letting Koonce walk. If not, they may make more of an effort to keep him.
Koonce previously seemed like the answer to the question about who would rush the passer opposite Maxx Crosby, a question the Raiders sought the answer to for a long time.
Now, it appears that the question remains unanswered.
Is Koonce still the answer? Or will the Raiders seek it elsewhere?
Raider Nation will find out in March.
