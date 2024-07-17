SI EXCLUSIVE: Raiders' Davante Adams on How Aidan O'Connell Has Grown
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has been an advocate for second-year quarterback Aidan O'Connell this offseason.
As the Raiders' quarterback battle nears, Adams has said he believes O'Connell is the frontrunner for the starting job. The tandem grew close when O'Connell took over as the starting quarterback last season, and there were times that their chemistry was apparent.
During an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated at the premiere of the new Netflix docuseries, "Receiver," last week, Adams said O'Connell has grown in "confidence" as he enters his second NFL season.
"Having a year under his [O'Connell's] belt and having the Raiders show some belief in him and, obviously, the team as well [has given him confidence]," Adams said.
Confidence comes in many forms. It can be expressed on the field, in the huddle, in the locker room or outside the building.
"He's [O'Connell] starting to joke around with me a little bit more," Adams said. "He was kind of just like, just there all last year. And not that that's an issue, because he's definitely locked in; it wasn't anything weird. It's just I'm a 10-year vet at that point, and he's coming in, he's a rookie, he's just trying to focus in on what he's got to do. But now, I can see him getting a little bit more loose and really enjoying himself and getting to know his teammates and all of that, which is really what it's all about."
O'Connell is gearing up for an important quarterback competition as he prepares to take on veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew II in an effort to retain his role as QB1.
"I think right now, if I had to say, I think Aidan has the job because, obviously, he was here before, and that's the way that it was," Adams said during his recent appearance on "Speak" on FS1. "He was running with the 1s more, and until Gardner comes in and takes the job away from him, I think it's Aidan's job right now."
O'Connell made 10 starts in 11 games for the Raiders last year, including the Silver and Black's final nine games of the 2023 season.
