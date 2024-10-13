Social Media Heated After Raiders Loss to Steelers
The Las Vegas Raiders (2-4) were routed at home on Sunday afternoon, 32-13, by the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2), dropping its second-straight game. Social media from Raider Nation was displeased to say the least.
The Raiders offense got off to another hot start, scoring on their first possession with a goal-line score from running back Alexander Mattison. He has been a steady starting back in place of Zamir White, who has been out the past two weeks.
That touchdown would be the only time the Raiders held a lead all game.
Mattison finished with 33 rushing yards, a touchdown, and 32 receiving yards on four catches. He will continue to be a bright spot in a heavily struggling offense.
When it came to home field advantage, it was almost non-existent for Raiders fans. The amount black and yellow with Terrible Towels being waved across the entire stadium, quickly turned a game in Las Vegas to a home game for the Steelers.
Defensively, the Raiders could not find a way to put the Steelers ball carriers on the turf. Missed tackles plagued the team all afternoon, most notably when Steelers running back Najee Harris slipped between a myriad of tackles and ran for a 36-yard score.
After a touchdown on the first drive, the Raiders offensive troubles continued as no legitimate push was able to be made to comeback in the game. In the rest of the contest, the Raiders had just two trips into the red zone and converted once late in the game.
Quarterback Aidan O'Connell made his first start of the season after the benching of Gardner Minshew earlier this week.
The performance did not instill confidence as O'Connell completed 25 of 36 passes for 222 yards with one touchdown and an interception deep in the Raiders zone.
It is safe to say that many fans on social media have not been convinced that O'Connell is the guy in Las Vegas. The frustrations with offensive coordinator Luke Getsy have grown as well.
Three turnovers for the Raiders compared to zero for the Steelers was a glaring state in Sunday's loss. O'Connell's pick coupled with a pair of fumbles cost this team several scoring opportunities and gave them zero chance at making a comeback.
Rookie running back Dylan Laube received the first carry of his career and fumbled. Later in the game, veteran running back Ameer Abdullah fumbled on the Steeler's one-yard line. One of the league's best defenders, TJ Watt, forced both fumbles.
The Raiders offense has now turned the ball over 12 times and have a -10 turnover differential, worst in the NFL.
The loss marks back-to-back weeks that the Raiders have looked very chaotic and shaky offensively while having a hard time holding teams to minimal points. They will head out to California for a Week 7 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, trying to break a two-game losing streak.
