Social Media Reacts to Raiders' Brutal Week 12 Loss
The Las Vegas Raiders lost their seventh straight game on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, 29-19, to the Denver Broncos.
The Raiders offense did not have their usual scoring drive to start the game. The offense had a quiet first quarter.
The Raiders defense came out on fire. The young secondary was flying all over the field, not letting anything get behind them to open up the game. The Raiders pass rush led by Maxx Crosby was solid in the first quarter.
The Raiders offense finally broke through to begin the second quarter. Ameer Abdullah received a touchdown for the second consecutive week as a running back. It gave the Raiders an early 7-3 lead in the second quarter.
Raiders second year defensive end Tyree Wilson joined the party with a sack on Broncos quarterback Bo Nix in the second quarter. Huge sack that forced the Broncos to kick a field goal.
The Raiders defense had a solid first half, holding the Broncos to nine points on field goals. The Raiders offense woke up in the second quarter and scored 13 points.
The Raiders special teams gave the offense an extra opportunity when they faked a punt on 4th down and converted. The Raiders also had a good drive to end the half. The Raiders went 54 yards on seven plays, in 53 second to get a field goal as time expired.
The Raiders had a solid drive going to start the second half until quarterback Gardner Minshew threw an untimely interception. The Broncos quickly took advantage and turned the turnover to a touchdown.
The Raiders offense stalled once again in the third quarter. Did not mustard any points. The Raiders defense once again is keeping the team in the game. Punter AJ Cole pinned the Broncos deep in their territory but the Raiders defense could not take advantage.
In the fourth, the Broncos were too much for the Raiders. The breaker for the Raiders was the touchdown catch by Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton.
The Raiders once again could not overcome the offensive struggles. The Raiders defense did everything they could but ran out of gas.
The Raiders will travel to Kansas City in Week 13 to take on the defending Super Bowl Champions the Kansas City Chiefs.
