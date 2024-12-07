Stats Show Raiders' Bitter Rival Chargers are in Serious Trouble
The Los Angeles Chargers have actually played above most expectations this season, as they are 8-4 heading into Week 14. However, serious trouble may be brewing.
Chargers rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey is currently dealing with both shoulder and knee injuries which could ultimately keep him sidelined against the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday.
And who knows? McConkey could be out for an extended period of time if the injuries are more severe.
So, why is this such a big deal for Los Angeles?
Well, first of all, McConkey is the Chargers' leading receiver. having hauled in 58 receptions for 815 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games.
But it's not just that McConkey is Los Angeles' No. 1 target. It's that the Chargers' offense barely even functions when he isn't getting the ball.
"The Chargers are a top-five passing offense by success rate when targeting McConkey and a bottom-six passing offense by success rate when targeting anybody else on the roster," wrote Daniel Popper of The Athletic.
Now, for some statistics that support Popper's claim.
"Sorted by expected points added, the discrepancy is even more glaring. When the Chargers target McConkey, they average 0.55 EPA per attempt, according to TruMedia," Popper continued. "When they target any other player on the roster, they average 0.08 EPA per attempt. In other words, the Chargers are producing nearly half a point more value per attempt when they target McConkey versus any other player on the roster."
So, basically, fellow receivers like Joshua Palmer and Quentin Johnston aren't producing. It has basically been McConkey or bust for Justin Herbert and Los Angeles' aerial attack.
If McConkey ends up sidelined, it will almost certainly spell awful news for a Chargers passing game that really doesn't have a whole lot of viable options.
Remember: Los Angeles parted ways with wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, running back Austin Ekeler and tight end Gerald Everett last offseason.
That has left the Chargers with very limited depth in terms of offensive weapons, and that's even with McConkey healthy and available.
Remove McConkey from the equation, and clearly, Los Angeles becomes a bottom-tier passing offense. Let's also keep in mind that running back J.K. Dobbins is on injured reserve.
The Chargers may be on track to make the playoffs, but things could be unraveling for Jim Harbaugh's squad.
The Las Vegas Raiders lost their season opener to Los Angeles, but they will face the Chargers again—with the potential opportunity to play spoiler—in the finale.
