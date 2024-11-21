Stock Up Report for Raiders Ahead of Broncos Game
The Las Vegas Raiders are 2-8, and Raider Nation hopes these next seven games will be over quickly.
Nearing the bottom of the league, this season has not gone as Coach Antonio Pierce hoped. The team cannot move the ball offensively, leading to the defense being on the field far too often.
The Raiders will face the Denver Broncos for the second time this season, this time at Allegiant Stadium. The last time these two teams played, the Raiders’ eight-game winning streak against their AFC West rivals was snapped.
Looking for a bounce-back victory against a red-hot squad, the Raiders must lean on a few players who have had good performances lately. Despite having just two wins, Las Vegas has had a few individual bright spots this season.
So, whose stock is up as the Raiders prepare for a revenge game?
Let’s break down our weekly stock report.
Tight end Brock Bowers - The rookie tight end continues to soar on the field and rewrite the history books.
Bowers caught 13 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, setting a single-game reception record for a rookie tight end. Bowers is on a historic pace and has cemented himself as a core piece of the Raiders’ future.
Bowers had a nice game against the Broncos a few weeks ago, so expect him to keep things rolling against Denver again.
Running back Ameer Abdullah - With Zamir White and Alexander Mattison not practicing, the Raiders could see a heavy dose of Abdullah.
The veteran rushed once for a yard against the Dolphins and caught three passes for 16 yards and a touchdown. When called upon, Abdullah can still make plays.
Abdullah could very well be the Raiders’ lead back as they take on a tough Broncos defense. Moving the ball on the ground may be an uphill battle for Las Vegas, but Abdullah will do his best.
Cornerback Darnay Holmes - With the Raiders’ secondary so thin, Holmes stepped in and stepped up.
Holmes tied for second on the team with seven tackles, including one for loss. This marks his season high in tackles and most as a Raider. Holmes had to play well against a talented Dolphins offense, and he did.
If the Raiders’ top cornerbacks cannot go, they will call on Holmes again. We will see if he can string together two good performances.
