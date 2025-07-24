The Las Vegas Raiders Are All In
As the Las Vegas Raiders make their way through training camp, part of the process the Raiders' new coaching staff must figure out is how to get a team with so many new parts to buy into their ideals and ways of doing things.
Las Vegas is already hard at work assembling a more competitive football team.
Prior to training camp starting, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll expressed his confidence in Smith as the two prepare to begin another season together, but in a new environment. The relationship between Carroll and Smith will play a significant role in the result of the Raiders' season.
"He's a facilitator in that regard, absolutely. He's been with us, he knows, and he's such an all-in guy that there's no questing what his commitment is and his conviction, and so that just helps the message embedded even more so. It's why he's so valuable to us. He really, tremendously is I really been impressed, because Maxx [Crosby] and I don't have a whole lot of background, but Maxx has really taken to where we're going and what we expect," Carroll said.
"He loves the expectations being really high. He loves to be challenged. He loves to be pushed. And I couldn't ask for more. And so it's interesting. You got Geno [Smith], who's been with us, and here's Maxx, a guy that leads on the other side that is in, and ain't no doubt that he's in. So that's a great start for us, but there's other guys. We got Elandon [Roberts], Jeremy Chinn, and Adam [Butler].
The Raiders have several other players that Carroll is excited to see and to coach this offseason. Carroll has high expectations for many of the Raiders' young, but promising players.
Las Vegas undoubtedly needs more roster help. However, they do have several players with high upside and untapped potential.
"And there's so many guys on this club that are willing to go. It's going to be really fun to see Malcolm [Koonce] finally get out there, get him out. I haven't had a chance to really see him play yet under our system and style and all that. And on the other side, it's the same. The tight end group has been really impressive. We know what Brock [Bowers] can do. Michael Mayer had a great offseason with us, and Ian [Thomas] had a terrific offseason with us. So you can see stuff happen," Carroll said.
