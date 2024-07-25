The Raiders Will Need Their Defense to Carry the Load This Season
After firing Josh McDaniels halfway through last season, Coach Antonio Pierce and Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham guided the Las Vegas Raiders’ defense to new heights.
By the end of the season, the Raiders' defense was ranked the ninth-best scoring defense in the league and were in the top five of defenses over the final nine weeks. It was indeed a remarkable feat, as, entering last season, the Raiders were expected to be led by their offense, one of the highest-paid in the league.
The addition of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo quickly fizzled out for the Raiders last season. Running back Josh Jacobs failed to return to the league-leading rusher version of himself from the previous season after holding out the entire offseason. Overall, the Raiders' offense struggled and never lived up to expectations. However, the Raiders' defense exceeded expectations, keeping the Raiders in games while the offense routinely stalled out. Weekly, it seemed the Raiders’ defense was their only hope to win games on Sundays, as the offense left much to be desired.
The Raiders have had an offseason to work on their weaknesses from last season and tweak their roster. The defense returns every starter from last season except for defensive tackle Jerry Tillery, replaced by former Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins, one of the best defensive tackles in the National Football League. The defense’s stellar play over the second half of last season and the addition of Wilkins have increased expectations for the defense heading into this season.
Coach Pierce believes the Raiders will be led by their defense again, maybe even more than last season.
“Just how comfortable they are with the system now,” Pierce said when speaking about how the defense has improved this offseason on Tuesday. “Year three with Patrick Graham. The communication, the continuity, the ability to play with one another, feel one another. It was a really, really good spring for our defense. They were gelling well. Add Christian in there; it's like he was there with us [for] the last couple of years. They’ve got to keep picking it up; [the defense] is the strength of our team. No need to lie about it. They are really good, and they’ve got to be good this year.
