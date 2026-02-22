Free Agents Who Can Help Improve Raiders' Pass Rush

The Las Vegas Raiders’ defensive end group is not one that may stay together for much longer.

Rumors about Maxx Crosby being traded continue to swirl, while Malcolm Koonce enters free agency, and Tyree Wilson has one year left on his rookie contract (and doesn’t appear to be getting his fifth-year option picked up).

With that in mind, General Manager John Spytek must take a hard look at the free-agent market for defensive end help. Outside of those three players, that position group is not too deep for a team that needs to get after the AFC West’s quarterbacks.

There are several veteran free agents on the market, so who should the Silver and Black consider? Let’s break down three names that Spytek and the Raiders could consider in free agency.

Leonard Floyd, Atlanta Falcons

Oct 13, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive end Leonard Floyd (56) warms up prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Floyd had a drop off in sack production with just three and a half for Atlanta last season, but he played in a rotation with multiple edge rushers, so his production is still there. The 33-year-old has made multiple stops in his NFL career, including the Chicago Bears, Buffalo Bills, and San Francisco 49ers. He knows how to get after the quarterback, totaling 70 sacks in 10 years.

He would be a short-term player, but having a veteran like Floyd in the locker room goes a long way for a young team that needs guidance. He would provide on-field production and a strong culture presence for the Raiders.

Joseph Ossai, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai (58) walks for the locker room with trainers in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. The Bills overcame a halftime deficit to win 39-34. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The former third-round pick in 2021 has done some nice things in his career, and he’s still only 25 years old. Ossai has totaled five sacks in each of the last two seasons, bringing his career total to 14.5. He came to Cincinnati as a raw but talented edge rusher and has refined his skills, becoming a solid player.

If the Raiders would rather pay Ossai than Koonce , he could be a solid option. New Defensive Coordinator Rob Leonard could unlock his game and help him realize his potential.

A.J. Epenesa, Buffalo Bills

Oct 26, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa (57) celebrates with guard Connor McGovern (66) and linebacker Dorian Williams (42) after intercepting a pass in the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

If the Raiders want a run-stopper off the edge with some solid pass-rush acumen, Epenesa could be available. The former second-round pick has totaled 24 sacks in his six-year career, posting at least six from 2022 to 2024. He only started two games last season, indicating the Bills wanted to go in another direction.

Epenesa has been a plus-player throughout his career, and the Raiders could pay him above market value if he wanted to join the Silver and Black. He would provide a high floor for a team that needs help in the trenches.



Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us today on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and find all of our daily content. Go visit our Facebook page to let us know your thoughts on defensive ends the Raiders could sign WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.