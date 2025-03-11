Tom Brady Explains Vision For Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders have had a major shake-up this offseason so far. Owner Mark Davis with the help of minority owner Tom Brady has brought in two key people who will look to turn around the franchise in Las Vegas.
Pete Carroll and John Spytek are the new head coach and general manager duo that will do their best to give the Silver and Black stability.
The Raiders have also brought in a veteran coaching staff that knows what it takes to get things going in the right direction. And just before free agency kicked off the Raiders got the most important need out of the way for the Silver and Black.
The Raiders traded veteran quarterback Geno Smith, which shocked the NFL. The Silver and Black struggled with the quarterback position over the last few seasons. Now that Brady has arrived the Raiders are a different team, and the Brady effect has been noticed.
"This is the day that has come full circle in so many ways," said Brady last season when he was introduced as a minority owner. "And it is amazing what I have in my pocket but I grew up in the Bay Area as many of you know; that is when the Raiders were in Oakland."
"And I had three sisters growing up. My oldest sister was probably the best athlete of my family and she was a college softball star and she was an All-American. And her last year of playing college softball was my first year going to the Patriots ... I took the coin and I put it in my bag and that was 25 years ago. And it has been in my bag every day for the last 25 years."
"I was bringing it to show Mark [Davis] because it said Commitment to Excellence. That is what this organization is all about. It is about a Commitment to Excellence."
"I am not in here to solve every problem, I cannot do that anyway. If there is one thing I know about football, it is that it is the ultimate team sport. It takes every single person. I am going to say one other thing, it is f***** hard. Every day is hard as an NFL player. Every day is hard as an NFL organization. Do you know why it is hard? Because that is where the value is. Because if it was easy, you would not value it. When someone gives you something, it does not mean that much when you go out there and earn it; that is where it matters the most."
