Top NFL Draft LBs Raiders Could Consider
The Las Vegas Raiders are 2-10, losers of eight straight, and have been eliminated from playoff contention.
Therefore, many Raiders fans are looking past the final five games of the season and are starting to think about the offseason.
The offseason will be interesting for Coach Antonio Pierce and General Manager Tom Telesco, as the team has lots of cap space, a high 2025 NFL Draft selection, and several impending free agents.
Both Raiders starting linebackers, Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo, are set to hit the free agent market in March. If the team loses one linebacker or both, adding a linebacker becomes a major priority.
The team could decide to do so through the draft. If that is the case, let’s identify some of its top options.
Barrett Carter, Clemson - If Pierce wants to add more athleticism to his linebacker group, Carter is his guy.
The Tigers’ star has posted 68 total tackles, 10 for loss, six passes defended, and three and a half sacks. Carter has great football IQ and natural leadership abilities and could command the locker room quickly.
Carter is 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds and thrives as a run defender and coverage player. The Raiders would get an excellent player and person if they select him.
Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma - One of the most experienced linebackers in college football, Stutsman could fit the Raiders’ identity.
Stutsman has posted 109 total tackles, eight for loss, and a sack. He has a 75.7 Pro Football Focus grade this season.
Stutsman is an excellent tackler with good athleticism. His high football IQ allows him to defend the run and hang with receivers and tight ends in coverage over the middle. His nonstop motor could entice Pierce, making Stutsman a potential member of the Silver and Black.
Smael Mondon Jr., Georgia - If the Raiders want versatility from their linebackers, Mondon could be a good fit.
The Georgia star has posted 42 total tackles, three for loss, three passes defended, and two sacks. He has been a key piece of several elite Bulldogs defenses.
Mondon has the athleticism to play off the edge and as an off-ball linebacker. He has incredible speed and quick-twitch ability, so he can rush the passer and cover receivers. Mondon has star potential, and the Raiders could help him reach it.
