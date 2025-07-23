WATCH: Raiders Wide Receiver Jakobi Meyers Speaks Following Training Camp
HENDERSON, NV-- The Las Vegas Raiders have a new look and feel to them on the offensive side of the ball. However, the Raiders need veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers to continue being the dependable player he has been.
Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers spoke to the media following training camp.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Following minicamp, Raiders Special Teams Coordinator Tom McMahon spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Q: Any of the rookies that have stood out to you so far?
Coach McMahon: "Oh, all the rookies. We've got some really good players. So, these guys are working hard. We've got good length. You see a lot of length; you see a lot of speed. And that's the big thing is the kickoff now, with the kick return, when we're only five yards apart, you can't have the little guys. You struggle because it's a fourth-down play now. It's not a second-and-18 play that it used to be. They've cut 30 yards out of this thing. So, it's grown strength. We need that. But we're big, we're fast, and all those guys are playing very, very well. And they're detailed, so they're pros."
Q: What's something you have to tell Tommy Mellott while he's going through this transition of trying to figure out a new position? What's the biggest thing that you're trying to teach him right now?
Coach McMahon: "Speed. Just play fast. Let me fix, just go. All these guys, it's new for everybody. It's not just Tommy [Mellott]. Most of these guys were the stars on their teams, they've never played special teams. So, everything I say to them is brand new. The kickoff rule, a completely different play than what they see in college. The punt play is Mars and Jupiter. They can release when the ball snapped, we can't. So, you see everybody kicking back, so it's all brand new to them. 'Coach, I've never had the block. The ball was snapped, I got to go.' Not now, just the two outside guys. So, it's new for everybody, not just Tommy. Play fast and let me fix."
Q: Darien Porter Jr. was the guy that was literally a star on special teams at Iowa State. What made him so good in that phase?
Coach McMahon: "Practice. And I'm going to be honest with you, experience. 999 reps of special teams. I've never, ever have seen that many in my career, personally. So, when you've played six years in college and you have that many reps, it's practice. And he plays fast now. He's a big player that plays really, really fast. He's detailed, and he's got a lot of we can't teach what he can do."
