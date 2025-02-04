BREAKING: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Speaks on Raiders Tom Brady
One of the biggest moves the Las Vegas Raiders made last season was bringing in Tom Brady as a minority owner of the Silver and Black.
Owner Mark Davis's decision has already paid off this offseason. Since Brady came on board, Davis had said that Brady would have a major input in every decision the team makes in the offseason, and he has done just that.
Davis and Brady brought in new head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek. Carroll is a proven winner in any team he has coached. And Spytek is one of the best up-and-coming general managers in the NFL. Spytek was also Brady's teammate from their days at the University of Michigan.
Brady is also an on-air broadcaster for FOX. Brady is in his first year of broadcasting NFL games. Brady has one more game to broadcast before he goes and makes more moves with Davis and the Raiders. Brady will be on the call for Super Bowl LIX on Sunday between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Many around the NFL have not been happy with the fact that Brady can call games each week and be a minority owner, make critical decisions for the Raiders and have an inside edge on coaches he could have hired before the Silver and Black went with Carroll as their new head coach.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell talked about Brady having the roll of being a broadcaster and minority owner today during Super Bowl Media Week.
"Let me start with the fact that everybody in the National Football League, owner to personnel is still subject to tampering rules and other policy," said Goodell. "They are responsible for that conduct, and they are all held accountable for that. In the case of this actual transition as you know we had special rules that were designed for this. For some of the concerns that some of the ownership had on this."
"To make sure as we learn a little bit more about this where could there possibly be any kind of conflicts. That is something that we will obviously consider in the offseason and think about that. Should that policy be adjusted? Should something be added or subtracted? But right now I think Tom has been incredibly cooperative. He calls frequently about it and says am I doing okay. And I think he is serious about making sure that he separates these two and he does not put the league or anyone in a position of conflict."
