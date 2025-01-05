Under the Radar Raiders That Have Played Well this Season
The Las Vegas Raiders have begun playing more and more of their reserve players, as injuries have crushed the Silver and Black this season. It has been the most significant issue the Raiders have faced all season, but the Raiders have kept pushing along, with one of the youngest rosters in the National Football League.
The Raiders' normal group of players with household names gets all the attention when things go right. However, there are a few other players on the Raiders' roster who have continued to be great teammates and have had productive seasons.
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce listed off a few players who do not get as much publicity as other players but have done a solid job this season. Multiple players do not receive much recognition for being significant contributors this season.
"The O-line, DJ Glaze," Pierce said. "I'm going to keep talking about him, just consistent. Going back to training camp, it's impressive, blocking Malcolm [Koonce], blocking Maxx Crosby, then watching him go out throughout the season and just be consistent. I think you really just look at our special teams players, there's been some of these young guys that stepped up.
"[Thomas] Harper, we talked about Isaiah [PolaMao] the other day, Tre Tucker constantly improving, [Kyu Blu] Kelly, a lot of these young guys that we’re bringing up on the practice squad, Jonah [Laulu]. I mean, I can go on and on. I mean, so many guys that really have stepped up over the last eight weeks just due to injuries and things of that nature, and just watching them produce whatever their role is, five snaps, 50, 60 snaps, be a starter.
"Andre Carter [II] just came in the other day, hell can slow him down a little bit on the quarterback, but really productive with his rush, just really like what he's got. So really excited for the future and the young players we've got our team."
The Raiders have plenty of work to do this offseason, which will likely include bringing in reinforcements. Time will tell how the offseason pans out.
