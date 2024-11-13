Was Deion Sanders Talking About Tom Brady and the Raiders?
The Las Vegas Raiders will likely end the season with one of the top picks in the upcoming NFL Draft. As a team that desperately needs a quarterback, rumors have already begun to swirl about who the Raiders may have in mind as their future quaterback.
By the sounds of it, Colorado football coach Deion Sanders has a future quarterback in mind for the Raiders as well. His son, Shedeur Sanders.
“Yeah, but I’m not going to do it publicly. I’m going to do it privately,” Sanders said. I’m going to be a dad until the cows come home, and with Travis [Hunter] as well.”
When asked what region he wanted his son to play in, Sanders refused to answer. However, he did explain the type of internal situation an organization must have for him to feel comfortable with his son being drafted by that team.
“I’m not going to give you a region,” Sanders said. “I’ll give you an understanding. Somebody that can handle the quarterback that he is.
“Somebody that can handle understanding what he is capable of. Someone that has had success in the past, handling quarterbacks.
“Or, someone in an organization that understands what they are doing.
“Not just throwing you out there amongst the wolves and you do not have the support in the infrastructure of the team.”
In today’s National Football League, multiple young quarterbacks have been drafted high by bad teams and organizations well-known for mishandling quarterbacks. Sanders, a Hall-of-Famer himself, will not allow his son or Hunter to be drafted into unideal situations.
“Forget the [offensive] line,” Sanders said. “He has played with lines that were not great and he was able to do his thing.
“He can deal with anything. One thing about Shedeur that separates him from many quarterbacks is, he started every game in high school and every game in college but one.
“This kid loves this game, and he has an insatiable appetite to win. I want somebody to be able to propel him to the next level as well. Not just get drafted to get drafted by a team. We are not having that.”
