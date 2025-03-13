WATCH: Raiders Introduce Lonnie Johnson
HENDERSON, NV-- The Las Vegas Raiders lost Tre'von Moehrig to free agents. Moehrig was one of the best players on the Raiders' defense and one of the best free agents available this offseason. The Raiders filled the void left by Moehrig by signing two safeties.
The Raiders signed safety Lonnie Johnson, who joined the team after stints with the Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, and most recently, the New Orleans Saints.
Johnson spoke to the media for the first time since joining the Raiders. We have everything he said.
Below is a partial transcript.
Q: When you're going through the process of wanting to re-sign with the Raiders, how much of the decision to bring back Patrick Graham played in your decision to want to stay a Raider? And how are your initial conversations going with Pete Carroll?
Koonce: "Oh, it's a big part. Especially somebody like Pete Carroll, he's a legend of a coach, so who doesn't want to be around him? And then Pat [Patrick Graham], has kind of seen me grow into the player that I am, so I'm very comfortable around him, comfortable in the system, and it's always great to be around guys that believe in you."
Q: You spoke there a little bit about Pete Carroll, but knowing what he did with his defense with the 'Legion of Boom' and seeing different defensive linemen that really worked out for him on those teams, what about that gets you excited for the coming season?
Koonce: "Extremely excited. Just remember being a kid in high school, grade school, just watching him coach. So, it's kind of surreal to be around him and say that that's my coach too, so definitely excited."
Q: For you in particular, how exciting was it knowing that the team wanted to bring you back, and you knew the coaching staff for the most part, you know your teammates, and it's not a new scheme that you're really learning because you got Rob Leonard there still?
Koonce: "Exactly what you said. Definitely a good feeling when you come back to a comfortable position with people that you know, people that you know and trust, people that you played with before. And yeah, it was an amazing feeling, felt like a weight lifted off my shoulder, so I'm happy."
