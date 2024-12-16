What Has Cursed the Raiders the Most in 2024?
The Las Vegas Raiders season was not going well to start the season, but the injuries that have plagued this team have been the unwritten symphony for the team's entire season. Losing many key players to injury, the Raiders have no more depth.
With the most recent injury for the Raiders being Maxx Crsoby announcing his season-ending ankle surgery, the Raider's defense was dealt their biggest blow on the year from one of the playmakers for the defense now out. Robert Spillane has been elite all season, but may not be able to hold down the fort for the remaining games.
Gardner Minshew, brought in to be a veteran presence for the Raider's young core, has also fallen victim to the injury bug that has found its way into the Raiders locker room. While Minshew was not having a good season, ranking on the lower end of quarterback ratings on the year, Minshew's time spent on the field was not what the Raiders needed.
Now, with a lingering injury to Aidan O'Connell, the quarterback that the Raiders want to ride out their season with, being questionable to play on Monday and further on in the season, the quarterback position is also on its last legs. Desmond Ridder is always available and ready, but when he's been on the field, results have not been positive.
Back-up wide receivers DJ Turner and Jeff Foreman also riding the bench with injury more than being on the field has impacted the production from Las Vegas on offense. The only powerhouses for the team this year have been Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers, and even Meyers has an injury that lingers.
Crosby joins Christian Wilkins and Jakorian Bennett as the other Raider's defenders on the injured reserve. The team has not been doing well both on and off the field this year, but no one likes to see any player, or multiple, go down with injury.
While there are some optimistic viewpoints on the injuries giving young players opportunities, the Raider's best-case scenario for the future of the franchise will be eyeing down that top draft pick.
