Why Tucker, Meyers Could Be Raiders' X-Factors on Monday Night
The Las Vegas Raiders will face the Atlanta Falcons in a matchup of two reeling teams. The Raiders have lost nine straight, and the Falcons have lost four straight, making Monday night a game that could go either way.
Historically, the Falcons have struggled with speedy receivers who are sound route runners. Last week, the Falcons gave up over 130 yards to two receivers, Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.
While Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker still has a way to go to be in the same conversations as those wide receivers, he does run crisp routes and has shown he has the skills. Raiders' offensive coordinator there will be something in the place for Tucker veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers on Monday night.
"I think Tre [Tucker], again, a young guy that's done well," Turner said. "He obviously had the big play against Kansas City. I think he's going to continue to get better. And we know we got our other guys, but I think just seeing Tre work and hopefully continues to grow, and I think he'll have some good opportunities in this game against Atlanta."
“So Jakobi [Meyers], I didn't know Jakobi at all until last year," Turner said. "I tell people this all the time - he's one of my favorite players I've ever been around. His professionalism and his work and then his level of toughness is really unmatched at any position, but especially receiver. And he doesn't really say a lot, but guys know he's serious. He's one of those guys that, when he does talk, everybody listens.
“And those young guys in the room, they follow him, and on offense, they see what he does, and they see how he's an example of what a pro supposed to look like, and not only in your work ethic, but also just your attitude. A lot of resilience, obviously undrafted, and everything he's gotten, he's earned through hard work. And we know we can count on Jakobi at all times, whether it's blocking or running routes or everything. He has a certain level of pride to him that he holds himself to a standard that it's higher than anything that any of us could hold him to."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE