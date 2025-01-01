What Have Raiders Seen from Tyree Wilson's Development in 2024?
The Las Vegas Raiders have kept a watchful eye on the development of defensive end Tyree Wilson over the last two seasons.
The No. 7 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Texas Tech did not have the rookie season he hoped for after undergoing foot surgery and never really finding a rhythm.
However, after a fully healthy offseason, Wilson has shown flashes of the player the Raiders expected him to be when they selected him so high. Wilson has excellent physical tools, and defensive line coach Rob Leonard has done a nice job developing Wilson and teaching him how to use them.
Wilson has improved in most statistical categories and is on pace to break a few more with one game remaining in his sophomore season.
He has totaled 26 tackles (three off of last year’s total), six for loss compared to two last season, 10 quarterback hits, a forced fumble, and four and a half sacks. He has already surpassed last season’s total of three and a half in two fewer games.
The Raiders lost Malcolm Koonce for the year before the season began, thrusting Wilson into a bigger role. As the season has progressed, he has looked confident, a good sign of his development.
It was evident that Wilson was a bit hesitant at times in his rushes last season, but he looks like a much different player in 2024. Wilson is exploding off the ball and making plays in the backfield at a much higher rate than last season.
According to Pro Football Focus, Wilson recorded 24 pressures in 2023. He has generated 36 pressures in 2024, which is a sign of him developing a level of consistency to his pass rush. The more he gets into the backfield, the more he can unlock with his game.
There is still work for Wilson to do as the 2024 season closes. He is still learning how to rush at the NFL level, although he has made significant strides in that department.
Koonce hits free agency in March, and if the Raiders decide to let him walk, Wilson could step into his role full-time. Based on how he has played this season, he should be ready for it.
Wilson has not set the world on fire with his production compared to his draft status, but he has improved in a promising manner throughout the 2024 season. He has a chance to have a true breakout year in 2025 if his development continues.
