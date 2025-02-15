What is Raiders' Most Pressing Free-Agent Need?
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to improve the roster as much as possible this offseason.
New general manager John Spytek inherits the second-most cap space in the NFL, so he has plenty of money to spend on free agents if he chooses.
The Raiders won just four games last season, so acquiring talent at as many positions as possible should be the main focus for Spytek this offseason. The Raiders cannot go another season without making the postseason.
When prioritizing positions the Raiders want to address, which position should be first? Las Vegas has plenty of options.
The first one should be wide receiver. New head coach Pete Carroll knows he needs more perimeter options to put around tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.
The wide receiver market is full of veteran players who are north of 30 or close to it. Do the Raiders want to shell out big money for a pass-catcher with more football behind them than ahead?
The prize free-agent receiver this offseason will be Cincinnati Bengals star Tee Higgins. He should command a major contract from some team, although that may not be the Bengals, as they do not often hand out big contract extensions and usually let their star players walk.
Higgins has always been considered a No. 1 wide receiver but could not show off those abilities because he plays behind Ja’Marr Chase. Higgins is out to prove he can be a team’s top receiver, and the Raiders make a lot of sense.
Quarterback could be the most important position the Raiders should address, but the free-agent crop is not a great one. The top free-agent quarterback is Sam Darnold, who had an excellent season with the Minnesota Vikings.
However, will Darnold maintain the level of play he found under head coach Kevin O’Connell elsewhere? He has struggled throughout much of his career before joining the QB-friendly offensive system, so there’s no guarantee he continues to play well away from Minnesota.
Running back is another position the Raiders should address quickly, but it may be better to find a young back in the 2025 NFL Draft and have them on a rookie contract, rather than shelling out lots of money for a veteran.
However, when the Raiders begin making calls to free agents, a pass-catcher should get a call from Spytek first.
