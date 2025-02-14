Raiders' Maxx Crosby Offers Advice to MVP Josh Allen
Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen had an incredible season in 2024.
Allen won NFL MVP after throwing for 3,731 yards, 28 touchdowns, and just six interceptions while rushing for 12 touchdowns.
He led the Bills to the AFC Championship Game, but for the fourth time in five years, the Kansas City Chiefs eliminated them from the playoffs.
The Bills have been close, but have not been able to get over the hump. Bills fans have been maddened by the team coming up short of the Super Bowl.
So Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby offered some advice on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush.
“They’re going to make moves, no doubt,” he said. “They’re going to make big moves. I would be shocked if they didn’t. They’re right there, bro. It’s been, like, the history of the Buffalo Bills. They need, like, one or two real savages.”
Crosby and his co-hosts discuss NFL news every week, and the Bills’ offseason should be interesting to follow. The trio agreed the Bills need to find a real No. 1 wide receiver for Allen.
One of Crosby’s co-hosts, Brogan Roback, suggested former Raiders’ wide receiver Davante Adams as a fit for the Bills. However, Adams does not hit free agency for another two seasons, so unless they trade for him, Adams likely won’t end up there (would he end up back in Las Vegas if Aaron Rodgers joins the Silver and Black?).
It is a little eyebrow-raising that Crosby is talking about a conference opponent and offering advice on what they need to improve their roster, but it’s likely he does not mean anything by it other than voicing his opinion from an outside perspective.
The Raiders have work to do this offseason, too. They must find more talent at their skill positions, specifically running back and wide receiver. Some of the names Crosby’s co-hosts suggested could also be fits in Las Vegas, including Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Tee Higgins.
While some NFL fans would like to see the Bills get over the hump, they will have to wait until next year to see Allen have a chance.
Who knows? Maybe the Raiders will be in that position sooner rather than later.
You can watch the full episode of Crosby’s podcast here.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.