What is The 'Right' Way for Raiders to Find QB?
The Las Vegas Raiders will go into the offseason searching for their next franchise quarterback.
Things have not gone well for Coach Antonio Pierce’s team at the most important position in football. Between an uninspiring quarterback battle and multiple injuries at that position, it has been a brutal time for Raiders fans watching this offense.
The Raiders cannot enter the 2025 season with the same group of gunslingers. They must shake up the quarterback room and add some fresh blood. It will be on General Manager Tom Telesco to make the right decision for this team, one that could define his tenure in Las Vegas.
Telesco will have multiple options for finding a quarterback. Which way is the ‘right’ way?
The reason we put quotations around the word, ‘right,’ is because there is definitely a preferred method of finding a quarterback among Raider Nation: the 2025 NFL Draft.
The promise of a franchise savior always brings optimism to a fanbase, sometimes to a fault. The next best thing is always in the upcoming draft, and there is zero chance that player doesn’t pan out, right?
There are two impressive college prospects at the top of this year’s draft, where the Raiders are on pace to select: Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Miami’s Cam Ward. After those two, the quarterback class drops off talent-wise, and many of the following quarterbacks may not be worthy of a first-round pick.
If the Raiders do not land one of Sanders or Ward, reaching on a quarterback like Jalen Milroe or Quinn Ewers would not be wise. Even if they decide to take one of them in the second or third round, does that really inspire confidence that the team believes in them to be a franchise quarterback?
Instead, the Raiders could pursue a quarterback through free agency. There are not many inspiring names, but having a player like Sam Darnold hold the team over until 2026, a much better quarterback class, could work.
Would the Raiders try swinging a trade for an established quarterback? It is hard to tell who may want out of their current situation, but having that option in their back pocket wouldn’t hurt.
The Raiders will almost certainly enter the 2025 season with a new-look quarterback room. How they assemble that room, though, will be interesting to follow.
