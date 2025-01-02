What Should Be Raiders' Biggest Goals in 2025?
The Las Vegas Raiders have one game left in this difficult season before they turn their attention to the offseason.
This has not been the season Coach Antonio Pierce hoped it would be in his first year as the full-time head coach, as his team sits at 4-12 and faces a difficult challenge against the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday.
Because of how poorly this season has gone, the Raiders have lots of work to do when the offseason arrives. The team has lots of cap space and several selections in the 2025 NFL Draft to work with, making this offseason exciting for Raider Nation.
Now that 2025 is here, many people will attempt to follow through on their New Year’s resolutions, although many will fail. We know the people who say they’ll go to the gym more in the new year bail on that within two weeks.
Raiders fans hope the team does not have a similar situation in its attempts to improve the roster for 2025. But what exactly are the biggest goals for the Silver and Black in 2025?
Let’s identify the top ways the Raiders could – and should – improve the team before next season.
Upgrade the QB position - This is something Raiders fans have begged for for a long time.
The current group of Aidan O’Connell, Gardner Minshew II, and Desmond Ridder has not elevated the Raiders to where they could be, and Las Vegas should be a popular quarterback destination this offseason.
Could they sign Sam Darnold to a big contract? Could they swing a trade up for Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward?
Whatever they do, the quarterback room must be better in 2025.
Offensive coaching stability - It would be hard for any quarterback to manage the offense when they go through four coaches in two seasons.
Multiple hirings and firings have gone by in a short amount of time. Scott Turner is currently the interim offensive coordinator, and we will see if he earns the full-time job soon.
No matter what the Raiders do regarding their offensive coordinator in 2025, they must find someone who will be around for the long haul. They will never find offensive consistency if they are cycling through coaches.
Stay healthy - This Raiders season could have been far different if not for so many injuries on both sides of the ball.
While every team deals with injuries, the Raiders were especially bitten by the injury bug. Losing iron man Maxx Crosby for the remainder of the season a few weeks ago was one of the most significant examples.
As long as the Raiders stay healthy in 2025, they will likely win more than four games.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE