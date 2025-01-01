REPORT: Raiders Solve Major Problem With Huge Mock Draft Addition
The Las Vegas Raiders have a plethora of issues heading into the NFL offseason. Obviously, quarterback is above them all, but the Raiders need more than just a signal-caller.
Las Vegas needs more weapons, it needs offensive linemen and it needs to get Maxx Crosby some help on the defensive side of the ball.
More specifically, the Raiders need more pass rushers, especially with the potential departure of free-agent edge rusher Malcolm Koonce, who missed all of 2024 due to injury.
Las Vegas is hoping to land Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward in the first round of the NFL Draft in April, but its recent fall in the draft order will obviously make that difficult.
As a result, the Raiders may have to settle for shoring up other problem areas, and and Ryan Roberts of A to Z Sports has identified a potential solution for Las Vegas this coming spring.
Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Mason Graham.
In his two-round NFL mock draft, Roberts has the Raiders selecting Graham with the eighth overall pick, which would certainly satisfy Las Vegas' need for help in the trenches.
"The Raiders would have loved a quarterback to fall to them, but the board wasn’t kind," Roberts wrote. "Instead, they decide for the best player available, and a game wrecker from the interior in Graham."
Graham is widely viewed as one of the best all-around talents in this year's draft class and is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he racked up 45 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. He was named a unanimous All-American for his efforts.
The 21-year-old will likely play defensive tackle on the NFL level given his massive 320-pound frame and has actually been compared to Raiders star Christian Wilkins, who missed most of the year after going down with an early injury.
Graham obviously isn't as exciting of a pick as Sanders or Ward, but just imagine how scary a defensive front of Crosby, Wilkins and Graham would be for opposing offenses.
Sometimes, dominating in the trenches is the way to go, so Graham would definitely represent an interesting pickup for Las Vegas.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE