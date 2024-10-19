What Will Be the Difference in Raiders-Rams Game?
The Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams will face off for the 16th time in the teams’ history.
The Raiders lead the all-time series, but the Rams have won the last three. At 2-4, the Raiders are hoping to avoid a three-game losing streak against a beat-up Rams team.
The Rams are 1-4 and have lost a few games by close margins while remaining competitive. Despite missing significant contributors, the Rams have not been defeated significantly.
Now, they face a Raiders team desperate for a win. The vibes around Coach Antonio Pierce’s team are not good right now, but a win could bring up Raider Nation’s spirits.
The Rams are a touchdown favorite, but the Raiders have been in this position before. They are not afraid of being the underdog, and Pierce has taught his team to welcome the lack of belief.
What will be the deciding factors for the Silver and Black if they want to pull off a victory, and what mistakes would allow the Rams to pick up their second victory of the season?
In order for the Raiders to win the game, the offense has to find a way to get going. It could take a prayer or some kind of miracle, but it is imperative for the Raiders to put points on the board.
Whether that is by pounding the ball on the ground with Alexander Mattison and potentially Zamir White or letting Aidan O’Connell make plays by pushing the ball downfield, the Raiders must control the clock and finish drives in the end zone.
Defensively, the Raiders must remain disciplined. They have committed just 10 defensive penalties this season, the seventh-fewest in the NFL. The Rams do not commit penalties, either, so the Raiders cannot lose that battle.
The Rams cannot run the ball well, so they will likely put it in Matthew Stafford’s hands often. If they do that, they have a good chance to win. Stafford has not had problems with carrying offenses in the past.
The Raiders are capable of winning this kind of game. It comes down to executing on both sides of the ball, something Las Vegas has not been able to do consistently this season.
Will this be the game they make that happen?
