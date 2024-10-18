Raiders' Offense Has Chance to Get Back on Track Against Struggling Rams Defense
The Las Vegas Raiders' offense has been on a decline in recent weeks.
You can blame it on play-calling. You can blame it on the fact the Raiders have been shorthanded. But it all comes down to who's on the field.
The Raiders made a quarterback change, and that didn't seem to change much in Week 6 when the offense contined to struggle against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
This week, Las Vegas has an opportunity to turn it around. The Raiders' Week 7 opponent, the Los Angeles Rams are 27th in the league in total defense.
Las Vegas' ground game has been inconsistent, and has only been successful in just a couple of contests so far this season. What really needs to be prioritized is the pass game, as this offense will only go as far as Aidan O'Connell and his receivers take it.
And it starts on Sunday.
Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus broke down the upcoming matchup between the Raiders' passing offense and the Rams' passing defense:
"If the Raiders want to salvage a dismal start under Antonio Pierce, they’ll need their passing offense to make major strides, albeit sans Davante Adams. Las Vegas' offense ranks 22nd or worse in PFF team passing grade, passing yards per attempt and EPA per passing attempt. Neither Gardner Minshew nor Aidan O’Connell has secured a PFF passing grade above 65.0, and the only Vegas pass-catchers with above-average receiving grades are Brock Bowers (83.8) and Jakobi Meyers (71.7).
"The book on the Rams has been injuries for most of the year, but the team’s defense has been a colossal disappointment after losing Raheem Morris. Los Angeles ranks last in team EPA per play, 29th in successful play percentage and 28th in scoring drive allowed. Much of that stems from holding a 44.8 PFF coverage grade, which ranks 31st.
"If the Raiders can protect O’Connell against rookie standout Jared Verse, Bowers may continue to wreak havoc over the middle of the field. Yet, this is about as close to a get-right game as Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula could ask for, especially with Las Vegas likely without Jakobi Meyers another week — primarily relying on Bowers, Tre Tucker, D.J. Turner and Alex Bachman at receiver or tight end."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.