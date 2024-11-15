Where the Biggest Changes Will Be in New Raiders Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders quickly fired Luke Getsy after the team’s subpar performance against the Cincinnati Bengals. Las Vegas promoted Scott Turner to the interim offensive coordinator position.
The Raiders headed into their bye week on a five-game losing streak. However, the team’s focus during their time off was undoubtedly the switch to the offensive coordinator position.
The newly named interim offensive coordinator, Scott Turner, was promoted to interim coordinator for the rest of the season.
The Raiders average the fewest rushing yards per game in the National Football League. He noted the Raiders' apparent struggles running the ball over the first half of the season and the importance of a solid ground game.
"We've had some issues, obviously,” Turner said. “We know we're not doing a great job right now of running the football.
“Trying to just make sure that the communication is great up front, so number one, we know who we're getting to.
“Coach [Joe] Philbin, he's going to do a great job, even in practice yesterday. Just really focusing on the fundamentals of hat placement, understanding what we're trying to get out of every run.
"Hopefully, we can stay a little healthier and have some continuity, which will help us get going up front.
“And then the backs, just being decisive, don't worry about making a mistake or putting the ball in the wrong place, just go hit it and run and get your pads going forward.
“And then we got to get first downs, like you got to get first downs, whether it's in the run or pass, to give yourself more attempts to run the football because that's where we're lacking too."
"We're lacking at attempts. We haven't had great efficiency, but we're also low at attempts as well."
The Raiders have plenty of work to do, especially on the offensive side of the ball. If the offense continues to struggle, it will be clear that it is more about the struggles are more on the players than the coaches.
