Which Players are Expected to be Raiders' Top Fantasy Football Performers in 2024?
The Las Vegas Raiders have several talented offensive weapons who should not only help the Silver and Black stack up wins this coming season, but also deliver considerable performances for fantasy football owners.
Last week, Pro Football Focus released its top 400 PPR (points per reception) fantasy football players for the 2024 season. Only three Raiders' made PFF's top 100, but one was ranked in the top 15. Any guesses?
Yes, it was star wide receiver Davante Adams, who PFF ranked No. 15 on the list. As we reported earlier this month, PFF had placed Adams in its second tier of fantasy football wide receivers, a disrespectful classification for one of the top wideouts in the league.
Here is every player PFF has ranked ahead of Adams on its top 400:
14. RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
13. RB Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles
12. RB Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams
11. WR Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
10. WR Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
9. RB Breece Hall, New York Jets
8. WR A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles
7. RB Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
6. WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
5. WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
4. WR Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
3. WR Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
2. RB WR CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
1. RB Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
PFF ranked Raiders running back Zamir White No. 79 and rookie tight end Brock Bowers No. 86.
Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers finished outside the top 100 at no. 115, while his new teammate, veteran running back Alexander Mattison, ranked No. 178.
