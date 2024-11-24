Which Raiders Defensive Position Group Has Performed Best in 2024?
The Las Vegas Raiders have had a rough season in 2024.
However, Coach Antonio Pierce and Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham have engineered a solid defense by the numbers.
The Raiders rank 14th in the NFL in total defense (327.8 yards allowed per game), 11th in passing defense (202.7), 15th in rushing defense (125.1), but 29th in scoring defense (28.5).
While the Raiders are not giving up much yardage, they are giving up far too many points. That needs to change if the team wants to change things going forward.
Overall, the defense has not been the reason the team only has two wins on the season. That unit has done everything it can to keep the Raiders competitive.
But which units have performed the best?
Let’s break down all three position groups and determine which has played the best football for the Silver and Black.
Starting with the defensive line, Maxx Crosby has been nothing short of spectacular, as usual. He has six and a half sacks this season and 11 tackles for loss. Without Christian Wilkins, the Raiders have not been as effective creating interior pressure.
Tyree Wilson continues to grow, generating 15 pressures on the season, per Pro Football Focus. The Raiders have asked a lot of Wilson due to Malcolm Koonce’s injury, and he has answered the call.
The linebacker group has played quite well, too. Robert Spillane continues to be one of the most underrated defensive players in the NFL, ranking ninth in the league in total tackles (97). Divine Deablo also continues to grow, posing 34 total tackles and a sack.
If there is a play to be made over the middle, Spillane and Deablo are making it. Both players enter free agency, so the way General Manager Tom Telesco handles that position should be interesting.
The secondary has been the most trivial position on the field. Despite losing Marcus Epps at safety, the Raiders have not allowed many teams to have success through the air.
Cornerback Jack Jones has had a solid season, while Jakorian Bennett was having a breakout second season before his injury. Isaiah Pola-Mao has filled in nicely for Epps, and Tre’von Moehrig has continued his good play from 2023.
The verdict: the linebacker group has been the best, solely on the strength of Spillane. He is the man in the middle for this Raiders defense, and he will be looked upon to turn things around.
