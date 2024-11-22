Which Raiders Rookie Should Earn More Snaps?
The Las Vegas Raiders could make a change as they close out the 2024 season.
With just seven games left, the Raiders could opt for a look at some of their younger talent for the rest of the season. The Raiders are 2-8 and have very little chance of turning things around.
Coach Antonio Pierce could use these games to assess the potential of some of his young players, including the intriguing players in the 2024 NFL Draft class.
While the Raiders have already played several of their rookies significant snaps, including tight end Brock Bowers and offensive linemen Jackson Powers-Johnson and DJ Glaze, they could find out if some of their day three picks could be more than just quality depth.
So, who could be next to see a significant increase in snaps?
Fourth-round cornerback Decamerion Richardson is the obvious candidate. With so many injuries in the secondary, Richardson has already seen his playing time increase.
Richardson played a career-high in snaps against the Miami Dolphins last weekend, holding his own against a talented Dolphins passing attack. He is a raw cornerback with elite physical tools, similar to what Jakorian Bennett was last season before his breakout this year.
Could Richardson have a Bennett-like breakout sooner than Bennett? It could be possible with more snaps.
Fifth-round linebacker Tommy Eichenberg could also crack the rotation. While he lacks the elite physical tools to be an NFL linebacker, he has impressive instincts and a relentless mentality.
With Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo both set to hit free agency and Luke Masterson on injured reserve, Eichenberg could see the field more often than just on special teams.
While Spillane and Deablo won’t be completely replaced on the field, it may not hurt to throw Eichenberg in there to see what he is capable of.
Sixth-round running back Dylan Laube has been inactive for much of this year, and he has fumbled his only carry of the season, but with injuries at running back, he could redeem himself.
Laube was a stud at New Hampshire who could run and catch out of the backfield. He also thrived on special teams. The Raiders want to find out if those skills will translate to the NFL level, and they could begin to figure that out this weekend against the Denver Broncos.
The Raiders have so many intriguing rookies, they may decide to play more than one at a significantly higher clip. Raider Nation would like to see all the rookies at some point to find out what they are capable of.
