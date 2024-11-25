Why Daniel Jones is Not the Answer for the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders continue to lose critical players every week. Quarterback Gardner Minshew is out for the season after injuring his collarbone against the Denver Broncos.
That sparked speculation about how the Raiders will move forward at quarterback. With the New York Giants releasing Daniel Jones, he instantly became an option for the Silver and Black.
Vincent Frank of Forbes.com noted that NFL insider Ian Rapoport “had previously indicated interest in Jones from the Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, and Baltimore Ravens.”
“Jones, 27, has thrown 70 touchdowns compared to 47 interceptions throughout his six-year career," Frank said. "Over the course of the past two seasons, he’s tallied a mere 10 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 16 starts.”
While the interest may have been there, that does not mean it is a good idea for either side. By joining the Raiders, Daniel Jones would put himself in a situation not much different from the one he just got out of in New York.
The Giants and the Raiders undoubtedly have two of the worst rosters in the NFL, especially on the offensive side of the ball. While the Raiders’ skill players may be slightly better than the Giants’, there is not much of a difference between the two.
Jones did not ask the Giants to release him to rush into a similar situation with another team. Jones will likely want to prove he was not the problem in New York. Going to a team just as bad as the Giants, record and roster-wise, does not make sense for the veteran quarterback.
It would not make sense for the Raiders, either, for multiple reasons. The Raiders are six games away from securing their future quarterback via the NFL Draft.
The 2-9 Raiders are full steam ahead toward one of the top picks in the upcoming draft. They are weeks away from potentially addressing their quarterback situation for the next decade.
While signing Jones may be plausible, it does not make sense. Pierce said that following the loss to the Broncos, quarterback Desmond Ridder was not a legitimate option to start Friday against the Kansas City Chiefs.
If Ridder is not ready to start even after having the bye week off, Jones would be unlikely to learn enough of the offense quickly enough to get a quality look at him.
Jones is no worse than any of the quarterbacks on the Raiders’ roster. However, the Raiders' signing of Jones would be one of the rare times a signing was terrible for the player and the team.
The Raiders should stay far away from Daniel Jones.
