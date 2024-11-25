Why Huge Injury Means Ridder Must be Ready to Lead Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders suffered their seventh consecutive loss, falling to the Denver Broncos, 29-19.
The Raiders remained competitive for much of the game, but things got away from them in the fourth quarter as rookie quarterback Bo Nix continues his impressive run.
If things weren’t already catastrophic enough, Coach Antonio Pierce’s team suffered another brutal injury.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that starting quarterback Gardner Minshew II suffered a broken collarbone in the loss and will miss the rest of the season. Minshew had thrown for 1,783 yards, eight touchdowns, and nine interceptions in his first season as a Raider.
With Aidan O’Connell still on injured reserve, the Raiders will call on Desmond Ridder to fill in as the starter. Ridder has plenty of starting experience, previously leading the Atlanta Falcons at the end of the 2022 season and almost all of 2023.
The Falcons traded Ridder to the Arizona Cardinals in March, but he did not make the final 53-man roster. The Raiders picked him up off the Cardinals’ practice squad in October.
His first appearance as a Raider came in relief of Minshew against the Cincinnati Bengals, completing 11-of-16 passes for 74 yards and a touchdown. He completed 5-of-10 passes for 64 yards on Sunday afternoon against the Broncos but was sacked and lost the ball to end the slim chances of a comeback.
Ridder deals with the same problems other Raider quarterbacks have dealt with this season: turnovers. He threw 12 interceptions with the Falcons in 2023 while also losing 12 fumbles.
If the Raiders want any chance of turning the season around, Ridder must play smarter football and keep the ball out of harm’s way. He has yet to do that in his NFL career, but there is no time like the present.
O’Connell could soon come off injured reserve, and once he does, he could have a chance to take the starting job back. However, for now, Ridder will prepare as the starter ahead of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Black Friday.
Ridder’s greatest strengths are his leadership skills and intangible abilities. He will put those to the test as he earns another shot at being a starter, and must make the most of it.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.