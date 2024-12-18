Why Raiders' Brock Bowers is the Best Tight End in the NFL
Las Vegas Raiders rookie tight end Brock Bowers is the best player that came out of the 2024 NFL Draft. You can also already make the argument that Bowers is the best tight end in football.
Bowers is putting up great numbers on a team that has had three different quarterbacks under center this season. Bowers in his rookie season is breaking NFL records.
The Raiders' season has been disappointing. They have not played good football as a team but they got the pick for Bowers right. Bowers is a huge building piece for the Raiders for years to come. Having Bowers on the offensive side of the ball makes it easier for everyone around him.
Our Hondo Carpenter and The Spun's Matt Hladik talked about Bowers being one of the best tight ends in the NFL on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"You can make the case that he is you know, the best tight end in the league already," said Hladik. "If he is not, he is right up there near the top. At the very least you know the Raiders came out of that draft last year with a building block. They have a guy who is a premier offensive weapon ... I think he is the offensive rookie of the year. I expect the award to probably go to either Jayden Daniels or Bo Nix depending on how the playoff races shake out. But I think when you are talking about who is the best offensive rookie compared to their peers, I think it is Brock Bowers. Homerun pick by the Raiders."
"You think there is anyone in the league that would not take Bowers number one?," said Carpenter. "He goes, I would take him over [Travis] Kelce. He named three or four guys that are all really good players. He goes none of them guys are slackers, none of those games you would be disappointed to have. He said but Bowers is head and shoulders above everybody. Do you agree with that?"
"At this point, I do," said Hladik. "When you look at what he has done and how young he is and what he brings to the table later. The best tight ends in the league right now are guys who are still ready good but have played for a long time ... I do not think that is a crazy statement at all."
