REPORT: Raiders Ignore Other Needs, Secure QB in Mock Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders' need for a quarterback is a glaring need for a team that has sputtered for most of the past two seasons. The Raiders have adequately addressed and tried to address many other positions on their roster during that time, but they have yet to figure out their quarterback conundrum successfully.
Las Vegas overpaid quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who had never fully recovered from previous injuries before arriving in Las Vegas. That mistake cost the Raiders dearly, both on and off the field, as Garoppolo's struggles on the field and massive contract off it placed them in a difficult position.
The failure of the Garoppolo experiment set the Raiders back more than most would admit, as they could not afford to continue overpaying that one position while still improving the team in other areas. The Raiders were forced to turn to Aidan O'Connell after benching Garoppolo two seasons ago and again this season after benching veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew.
He played relatively well while making mistakes young quarterbacks typically make, but O'Connell is somewhat limited physically, rarely showing the ability to move out of the pocket. While O'Connell has proven to be a solid quarterback, he is only as good as the skill players around him, which the Raiders lack.
The Raiders need a quarterback who is physically gifted enough to cover up some of their deficiencies. They may be able to land such a quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft. After years of struggling at the most critical position on the field, the Raiders appear set to finally solidify their quarterback room.
Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus believes quarterback Cam Ward will be the second quarterback off the board instead of the first quarterback. Instead of potentially trading up for Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Sikkema projects the Raiders will wisely keep their position at No. 6 and let
"The Raiders were left at the quarterback altar with no bride in last year’s stacked quarterback class," Sikkema said. "They should have at least one new quarterback on the roster before draft weekend to avoid forcing themselves into picking one here, but if Ward falls, I could still see them drafting him."
