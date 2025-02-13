Outlook for Raiders in 2025 Reveals Familiar Issues
The Las Vegas Raiders eagerly began working towards improving their team for next season, wasting no time in firing former general manager Tom Telesco and head coach Antonio Pierce within days of the season-ending. The Raiders hired John Spytek and Pete Carroll as their general managers and head coaches, respectively.
Both Spytek and Carroll will have their work cut out for them moving forward. The Raiders' roster is one of the worst in the National Football League, and that is before they potentially lose one of 17 unrestricted free agents this season.
To make matters worse, a few of the Raiders' free agents are some of the best at their position in the league. This means the Raiders' front office must be prepared to pay what it costs to retain that talent or risk losing it, adding to the already numerous holes on the roster.
Ben Rolfe of the Pro Football Network analyzed the outlook for each team in the National Football League for next season. Rolfe believes the Raiders are on the right track but still have a few things to figure out.
"The arrival of a veteran head coach in Pete Carroll instantly makes the Las Vegas Raiders interesting in 2025," Rolfe said. "Carroll is not likely to take on a long rebuild at his age, so expect the Raiders to be aggressive this offseason to try and get into the AFC West battle. The division is probably beyond them, but a playoff spot is well within their reach if they make some improvements to the roster."
Rolfe noted what has become very evident with the Raiders: They need to add at least one quarterback to their roster, possibly two. The quarterback position has been the team's most pressing need for the past two seasons, as they have failed to find a consistent option.
"The quarterback position is the big question mark," Rolfe said. "Chip Kelly coming in as offensive coordinator changes the way we might look at that position and the team’s options this offseason. Aidan O’Connell should get a chance to at least compete in training camp, but there are some intriguing players on the market for Kelly’s system, including Justin Fields."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.