Why Raiders' QB Situation Won't Matter For Ben Johnson
The Las Vegas Raiders' quarterback situation has been unstable ever since the departure of Derek Carr in early 2023. Jimmy Garappolo was a laughable choice, soon to be third-year signal caller Aidan O'Connell has shown signs of promise but there is an abundance of uncertainty, and 2024 signing Gardner Minshew was unable to generate what was asked of him in his brief stint.
With a quarterback carousel that could potentially go on for a third-straight season, what does it mean for the Silver and Black's chances of landing a decent head coach candidate? The quarterback is the most vital position in the sport and the quintessential piece for a franchise's present and future success.
For instance -- the New York Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh during the 2024 (who has interviewed with the Raiders). He's getting interest in the interview cycle; how much can one blame Saleh for a rocky tenure in New Jersey when his quarterbacks were a certifiable draft bust (Zach Wilson) and an aging, injury prone, potentially mentally checked-out Aaron Rodgers?
There is a good amount of those in the media that believe the Raiders' shaky quarterback future is enough to scare off Johnson. While no one is denying that teams like the Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars certainly have better outlooks for that position, our Hondo Carpenter reported on the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider" podcast that it won't matter in the Raiders' chances of landing Johnson.
"I shared with you that money would be absolutely no object in whether or not the Raiders got Ben Johnson," he said. "Now, there is speculation around the league, and I was the first to report this number, that it could go as high as six years, fully guaranteed for $15 million, which is a $90 million deal. ... I just have trouble believing that. ... I think the deal would be more like six years, $60 million fully guaranteed. So if you know the organization is making that big of a commitment to you in telling you, 'We understand what the quarterback situation is and we're going to allow you if you don't get a quarterback this year to go get one this year, or see if you can develop somebody.'
"I think it presents a lot more security."
It also helps that Johnson is as equally "enamored" with minority owner Tom Brady as Brady is Johnson; but at the end of the day, money talks.
