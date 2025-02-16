Why Raiders Should Add LB Bobby Wagner in Free Agency
The Las Vegas Raiders will now get ready for free agency next month.
The Raiders have a lot of holes to fill, and free agency will be the first place they can address them. Head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek will have the key players that they want to target. They will also have the players they want to resign and bring back to the Raiders next season.
One free agent who will have a good market after a great 2024 season is veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner. Wagner spent the 2024 season with the Washington Commanders. Wagner was the leader of the linebacker room. Wagner and the Commanders reached the NFC Championship game last season.
The Raiders adding Wagner in free agency makes total sense. Wagner can still play at a high level and can be another leader on the defensive side of the ball. It is filled with a lot of young players. Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham would like to have another veteran out there on his defense next season.
Adding Wagner will also reunite him with his former head coach, Pete Carroll. Carroll coached Wagner during his time with the Seattle Seahawks. Carroll and Wagner won a Super Bowl together, and he was the leader on that defense.
Bringing on Wagner to the defense will also be key because he knows how Carroll runs things. He can be a good mentor to the rest of the Raiders roster, and his championship leadership is one of his best traits. That is one thing that is lacking on the Raiders roster. He will help Carroll, in his first season, reset the culture in the locker room and around the Raiders.
The Raiders have their top two linebackers set to hit free agency as well. Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo will hit the market, and teams will be interested. If the Raiders lose any of those two players, Wagner will be an instant fit in the middle of the Raiders defense.
If the Commanders let Wagner hit the market, the Raiders need to take that swing on Wagner and bring him in. He is too valuable not to have on this Raiders team, which is young and is bringing in change for the 2025 season.
